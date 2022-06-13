Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATAO opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Altair International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining and green technology sectors. It holds interest in the Walker Ridge Gold project comprises 187 claims located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Stonewall project, which consists of 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

