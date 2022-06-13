Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.85

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 2449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

