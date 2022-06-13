Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.76

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.76 and last traded at C$42.85, with a volume of 5142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.60.

AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.19.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2590773 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.60, for a total transaction of C$89,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,575,896.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $266,706.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

