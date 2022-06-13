Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of AMPS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,631. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Research analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
