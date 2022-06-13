Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AMPS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,631. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Research analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.