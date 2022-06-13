Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the May 15th total of 943,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 2,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,500,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,076,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,662.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

