Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the May 15th total of 943,900 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,076,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,662 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Alzamend Neuro has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

