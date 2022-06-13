Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,608,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 25,813,152 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

