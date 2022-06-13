AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.50

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

