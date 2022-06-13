AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.50

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.
AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
