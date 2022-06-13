AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.50

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

