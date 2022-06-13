Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 639,914 shares.The stock last traded at $79.92 and had previously closed at $81.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

