AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $464.40

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $464.40 and last traded at $464.40, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.21.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.26 and its 200 day moving average is $603.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,973,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AMERCO by 1,047.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

