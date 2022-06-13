América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in América Móvil by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 128.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

