American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Update

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 47.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 415.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 197,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 169,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $64.77 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

