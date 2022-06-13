American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 445,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,502,859 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.92.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

