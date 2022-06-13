American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.45

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 97383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

