American Software, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for American Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

