American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Sells $194,870.26 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,973.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.07. 506,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,090. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSC. StockNews.com cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Superconductor by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 104,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 152.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

