American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $142.21

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.21 and last traded at $142.89, with a volume of 13041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in American Water Works by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

