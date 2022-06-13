AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $174.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $144.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

NYSE:ABC opened at $144.45 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

