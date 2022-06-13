AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.75

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.75 and last traded at $113.47, with a volume of 1477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.46.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Get AMETEK alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.