Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.97

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 127103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price target on Amex Exploration and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.45.

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

