Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in May

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Amex Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.68.
Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.
