Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.63

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 9030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.