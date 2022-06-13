Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.63

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 9030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

