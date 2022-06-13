Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.57

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 23157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,011,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $3,851,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 162,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amphenol by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

