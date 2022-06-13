Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.57

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 23157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Get Amphenol alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.