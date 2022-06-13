Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) versus DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Head to Head Comparison

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amryt Pharma and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amryt Pharma $222.54 million 2.03 $1.00 million ($0.09) -78.32 DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A

Amryt Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Amryt Pharma and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amryt Pharma -6.91% 3.65% 1.29% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amryt Pharma has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amryt Pharma and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amryt Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.06%. Given Amryt Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amryt Pharma is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Amryt Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amryt Pharma beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia. Its development candidates include Oleogel-S10 for the cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults; and AP103, a pre-clinical gene therapy for patients with dystrophic EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

