Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ASYS opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,230,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,203,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 387,739 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

