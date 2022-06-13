Analysts Offer Predictions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $53.66 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

