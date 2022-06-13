Analysts Offer Predictions for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of OEC opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

