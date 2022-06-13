Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 13th (1COV, AAPL, ABC, ADVZF, AES, ALO, ALV, AMPS, AMTX, ANSS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 13th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €43.00 ($46.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $174.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($40.86) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €264.00 ($283.87) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €255.00 ($274.19) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $339.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €74.00 ($79.57) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €52.00 ($55.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from C$12.00 to C$8.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $146.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 510 ($6.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $82.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.00 ($6.45).

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $59.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($64.52).

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €56.00 ($60.22) to €46.00 ($49.46).

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $57.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $100.00 to $38.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €125.00 ($134.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.50 ($45.70) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €63.20 ($67.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $90.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.50 ($18.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($21.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$35.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €51.00 ($54.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$2.85 to C$3.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $19.00 to $15.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($48.39) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $9.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 630 ($7.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from CHF 43 to CHF 42.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €205.00 ($220.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($208.60) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $118.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.50 ($24.19).

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $105.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €700.00 ($752.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €670.00 ($720.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.00 ($166.67) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $320.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €212.00 ($227.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($348.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €330.00 ($354.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $195.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was given a $126.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $63.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €298.00 ($320.43) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €241.00 ($259.14) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €40.00 ($43.01) to €32.00 ($34.41).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €44.50 ($47.85) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $7.00.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €18.00 ($19.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,975 ($37.28) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $692.00 to $534.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €180.00 ($193.55) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €16.00 ($17.20) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its target price raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $5.40 to $5.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €32.00 ($34.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €37.50 ($40.32) to €29.50 ($31.72).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $305.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Argus from $275.00 to $280.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €43.00 ($46.24) to €38.00 ($40.86).

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$8.80 to C$5.50.

