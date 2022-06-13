Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00.

5/20/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

4/19/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 319,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,070,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 484,951 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

