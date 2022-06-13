Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target at $35.50

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $26.31 on Friday. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

