Analysts Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

