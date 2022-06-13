Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $30.38

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADRNY. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.81 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

