Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 13th (AEXAY, AMIGY, AVEVF, BYLOF, DAWN, DLMAF, LNSPF, MMYT, SECCF, SGMO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 13th:

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,058 ($38.32) to GBX 2,240 ($28.07).

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59).

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,375 ($17.23) to GBX 1,350 ($16.92).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$82.00.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 305 ($3.82) to GBX 325 ($4.07).

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 185 ($2.32).

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €83.00 ($89.25) to €85.00 ($91.40). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

