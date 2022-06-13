Analyzing ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

This table compares Garrett Motion and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Garrett Motion and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and ADOMANI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 132.92 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats ADOMANI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About ADOMANI (Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.