Analyzing Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) & Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Constellation Software and Paladin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 2 3 0 2.60 Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software presently has a consensus price target of $2,525.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.59%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Paladin Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Paladin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.78% 42.21% 10.80% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and Paladin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 6.11 $311.00 million $19.69 74.74 Paladin Energy $2.98 million N/A -$43.98 million N/A N/A

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Paladin Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Perth, Australia.

