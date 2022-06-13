Analyzing Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 6.36 $30.06 million $0.35 55.06 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 10.78% 2.18% 1.13% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.14%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.