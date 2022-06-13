Analyzing Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

59.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ellington Financial and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 63.71% 9.86% 2.01% Alset EHome International -641.44% -66.57% -62.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and Alset EHome International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $131.48 million 6.69 $135.25 million $1.60 9.16 Alset EHome International $19.80 million 1.93 -$103.32 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ellington Financial and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Alset EHome International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.