Analyzing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get European Wax Center alerts:

This table compares European Wax Center and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for European Wax Center and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares European Wax Center and YogaWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 7.89 -$3.41 million $0.12 185.17 YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YogaWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

European Wax Center beats YogaWorks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

YogaWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.