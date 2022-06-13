Analyzing Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Worksport and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Worksport currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Holley has a consensus target price of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Holley.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -2,759.30% -32.98% -30.80% Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 117.87 -$7.90 million ($0.67) -3.10 Holley $692.85 million 1.68 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats Worksport on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

