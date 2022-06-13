Analyzing InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and InspireMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million ($7.69) -0.57 InspireMD $4.49 million 3.89 -$14.92 million ($2.09) -1.00

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -53.04% -46.05% InspireMD -345.80% -45.79% -39.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InVivo Therapeutics and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

InspireMD beats InVivo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

