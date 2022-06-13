Analyzing Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 2.99 $1.70 billion $0.49 9.65 FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.52 $21.37 million $0.99 7.66

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 4 3 7 0 2.21 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 33.19% 12.30% 1.23%

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. It operates approximately 214 branches in Sweden, 196 in the Great Britain, 41 in Norway, 42 in Denmark, 27 in Finland, and 28 in the Netherlands. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

