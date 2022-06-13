Analyzing Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) and Its Competitors

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) is one of 942 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Timber Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timber Pharmaceuticals $890,000.00 -$10.64 million -1.19 Timber Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.39

Timber Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Timber Pharmaceuticals. Timber Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timber Pharmaceuticals -1,274.17% -178.16% -105.40% Timber Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.38% -9.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Timber Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Timber Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2548 12234 38374 605 2.69

Timber Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.53%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timber Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timber Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Timber Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs. It is also involved in the development of TMB-003, a proprietary formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of BPX-01, which is in Phase 3 topical minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne vulgaris; and BPX-04 that is a Phase 3 ready topical minocycline for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It has license agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

