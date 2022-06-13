Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) dropped 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 41,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,663,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Angi by 35.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Angi by 2,208.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

