Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.16

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 2058588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,924.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 311,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 296,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,187,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 233,946 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.