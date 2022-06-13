ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $320.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $339.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $241.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.83. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ANSYS by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

