ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $339.00 to $320.00. The company traded as low as $229.39 and last traded at $231.89, with a volume of 7072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.87.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,302,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average of $319.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.