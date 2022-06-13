Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.
The company has a market cap of $784.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93.
In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anterix (ATEX)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.