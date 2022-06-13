Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

The company has a market cap of $784.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

